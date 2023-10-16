Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

SCHR traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $47.67. 275,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,683. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

