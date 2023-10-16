Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.86% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $31.57. 232,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

