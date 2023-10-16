Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,068 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,318,000 after purchasing an additional 380,417 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $31.55. 231,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

