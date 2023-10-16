Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 704,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

