Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.24. 76,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

