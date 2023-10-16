Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,356 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 155,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,180. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

