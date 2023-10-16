Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

