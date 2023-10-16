Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

