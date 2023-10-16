Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $71.17. 1,743,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

