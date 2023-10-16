Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.12. 2,256,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,350. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

