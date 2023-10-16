Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.58. 973,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

