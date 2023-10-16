Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 102,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.