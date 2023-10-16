Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 187,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.