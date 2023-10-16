Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.
SCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
