Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

SCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCR

Score Media and Gaming Price Performance

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.27. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of C$28.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.48.

(Get Free Report)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.