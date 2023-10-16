Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.41.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.63. 2,387,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.34. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

