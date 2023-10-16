Scotiabank Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.71.

SU traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,096. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.87.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.6771429 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

