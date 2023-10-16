Scotiabank Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock remained flat at C$5.94 during trading on Monday. 2,963,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.15.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of C$598.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

