Scotiabank Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$25.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of C$471.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 4.143617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
