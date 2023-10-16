Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:IPCO traded up C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$13.94. 54,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.57. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$10.10 and a 1-year high of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.64.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

