Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
