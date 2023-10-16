Scotiabank Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$54.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.36.
Emera Trading Up 1.1 %
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.3373239 earnings per share for the current year.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
