Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$83.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.13.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 597,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.85. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 10.0108565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

