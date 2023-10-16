Scotiabank Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.00.

ATCO stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.28. 78,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,134. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$32.90 and a twelve month high of C$45.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

