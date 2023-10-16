Scotiabank Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.65.
MEG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
