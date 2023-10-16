Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6765799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
