Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,319. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6765799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

