Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF remained flat at $27.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

