Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.9%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.45. 1,412,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,842,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

