Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.78. 4,945,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,191,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.