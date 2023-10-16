Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

SHBI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

