Short Interest in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Declines By 7.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 5.9 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

