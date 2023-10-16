Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expands By 17.0%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 1,090,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

