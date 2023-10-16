Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 7.8%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Arhaus Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 140,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

