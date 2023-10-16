Short Interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Grows By 15.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 58,349.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,475,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,395,957 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 726.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in Arrival by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 12,930,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,699,111 shares during the period.

Arrival Stock Performance

ARVL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,626. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

