Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Decreases By 7.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 116.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

ATN International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.78. 17,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,230. ATN International has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -93.33%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

