Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Declines By 7.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
AtriCure Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ATRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. 120,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $59.61.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at AtriCure
In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
