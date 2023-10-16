Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Drops By 14.5%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Calbee in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBCFF
Calbee Stock Performance
Calbee Company Profile
Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.