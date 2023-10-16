Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Drops By 14.5%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Calbee in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calbee Stock Performance

Calbee Company Profile

Shares of CBCFF remained flat at $22.81 during trading hours on Monday. Calbee has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $22.81.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

