Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Increases By 11.4%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,014.0 days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$1.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

