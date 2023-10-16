Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Increases By 11.4%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,014.0 days.

Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$1.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. Central Pattana Public has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

