Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 25.1%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,828,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 1,461,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.6 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.