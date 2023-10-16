Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Declines By 13.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,597,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,804.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CICOF

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.