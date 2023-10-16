Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Rises By 16.3%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.39.
Credit Saison Company Profile
