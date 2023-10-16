Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Rises By 16.3%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.39. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.39.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

