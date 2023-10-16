Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Increases By 12.2%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 548,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.40. 24,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTS by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after buying an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

