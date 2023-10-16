Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Expands By 12.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $683,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,144,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,587,370.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 235,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

