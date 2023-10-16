Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expands By 32.6%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 744,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.33. 14,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,601. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.87. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

