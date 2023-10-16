Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Decreases By 11.4%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KOYJF stock remained flat at $16.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

