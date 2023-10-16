Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Increases By 15.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 873.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAF remained flat at $83.00 during trading on Monday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

