Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Increases By 10.7%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
