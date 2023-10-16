Short Interest in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Rises By 12.8%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,938. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,129 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 255,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

