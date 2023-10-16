Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $331,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.97. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

