Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.02. 430,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 796,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGML. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $2,579,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 267.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

