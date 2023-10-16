Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SPG traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

