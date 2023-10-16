Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 30,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 731,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $662.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after buying an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 301,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

